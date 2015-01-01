Abstract

Weightlifting has become an increasingly popular form of exercise that has been shown to have many health benefits but can be dangerous if performed improperly. The objective of this study was to describe the epidemiology of lower body weightlifting injuries in the United States. The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2021 for lower body injuries related to using weightlifting equipment. Demographics, diagnosis, disposition, and mechanism of injury (MOI) were analyzed. There were 7,773 lower extremity weightlifting injuries identified from 2012-2021, giving a national estimate of 311,842 injuries. The most common MOI was dropped weight (n = 1785, 22.96%). Deadlifts were the most cited exercise that led to lower extremity injury (n = 503, 6.47%). Males were more likely than females to be injured (76% males vs. 24% females; p < 0.001), especially by compound movements with free weights including squats (79.63% males vs 19.96% females, p<0.03) and deadlifts (83.89% males vs. 16.10% females, p<0.001). Nearly all injuries were treated as outpatient but those admitted to the hospital were significantly older than those treated as outpatients (38.0 years vs. 31.2 years, p<0.05). Weightlifting carries a high risk of injury due to the intensity and technique required for the different movements involved.

Language: en