Abstract

Older adults are vulnerable to suicidal ideation and behavior. Suicide rates in older adults are high; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 75 years old and older have one of the highest suicide rates (20.3 per 100,000) and older men (75 years or older) have the highest suicide rate (42.2 per 100,000) among any age and sex groups. The International Psychogeriatrics Special Issue on Late-Life Suicide focuses on critical and novel findings from research conducted worldwide. It includes 6 data and systematic review papers, 6 commentaries (one for each paper), an overall commentary by Dr Conwell on the value of a longer life cut short by suicide, and this editorial.



The articles in the Special Issue evaluate a range of diverse topics such as a systematic review of psychosocial protective factors; childhood trauma and its association with early vs. late-onset suicidal behavior; the relationship of community gender norms, mental health and suicidal ideation; hospital-presenting self-harm among older adults; community mental health use following intentional self-harm; and predictors of suicidal behavior in dementia. Reflecting the international focus of the journal and the progress in suicide research that has been made worldwide, we include individual or collaborative research from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Sweden, UK, and different states from USA. Even though the studies' findings may help us better understand suicidal ideation and behavior in older adults, we still need to interpret the results with caution and view them through the lens of each specific society and culture. ...

