Citation
Kiosses DN. Int. Psychogeriatr. 2024; 36(5): 317-321.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38807315
Abstract
Older adults are vulnerable to suicidal ideation and behavior. Suicide rates in older adults are high; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 75 years old and older have one of the highest suicide rates (20.3 per 100,000) and older men (75 years or older) have the highest suicide rate (42.2 per 100,000) among any age and sex groups. The International Psychogeriatrics Special Issue on Late-Life Suicide focuses on critical and novel findings from research conducted worldwide. It includes 6 data and systematic review papers, 6 commentaries (one for each paper), an overall commentary by Dr Conwell on the value of a longer life cut short by suicide, and this editorial.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Aged; *Suicide/psychology