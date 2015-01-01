|
Citation
|
Goldman S, Cohen-Manheim I, Radomislensky I, Savitsky B, Bodas M. Isr. J. Health Policy Res. 2024; 13(1): e27.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38811996
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: During the past two decades, there have been many changes in automotive and medical technologies, road infrastructure, trauma systems, and demographic changes which may have influenced injury outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Injury; Trauma; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Outcomes; Demography; Trauma registry; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data/trends/mortality; *Hospitalization/statistics & numerical data/trends; *Registries/statistics & numerical data; *Trauma Centers/statistics & numerical data/trends; *Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/mortality; Car occupants; Hospital Mortality/trends; Israel/epidemiology