Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the past two decades, there have been many changes in automotive and medical technologies, road infrastructure, trauma systems, and demographic changes which may have influenced injury outcomes.



The aim of this study was to examine injury trends among traffic casualties, specifically private car occupants, hospitalized in Level I Trauma Centers (TC).



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed based on data from the Israel National Trauma Registry. The data included occupants of private cars hospitalized in all six Level I TC due to a traffic collision related injury between January 1, 1998 and December 31, 2019. Demographic, injury and hospitalization characteristics and in-hospital mortality were analyzed. Chi-squared (X(2)) test, multivariable logistic regression models and Spearman's rank correlation were used to analyze injury data and trends.



RESULTS: During the study period, 21,173 private car occupants (14,078 drivers, 4,527 front passengers, and 2,568 rear passengers) were hospitalized due to a traffic crash. The percentage of females hospitalized due to a car crash increased from 37.7% in 1998 to 53.7% in 2019. Over a twofold increase in hospitalizations among older adult drivers (ages 65+) was observed, from 6.5% in 1998 to 15.7% in 2018 and 12.6% in 2019. While no increase was observed for severe traumatic brain injury, a statistically significant increase in severe abdominal and thoracic injuries was observed among the non-Jewish population along with a constant decrease in in-hospital mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides interesting findings regarding injury and demographic trends among car occupants during the past two decades. Mortality among private car occupant casualties decreased during the study period, however an increase in serious abdominal and thoracic injuries was identified. The results should be used to design and implement policies and interventions for reducing injury and disability among car occupants.

