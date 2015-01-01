Abstract

AIM: To explore experiences of social and health professional support among sexual minority forced migrant men.



DESIGN: Exploratory qualitative study.



METHODS: Individual semi-structured interviews were conducted in 2023 with 15 participants recruited through convenience, purposive and snowball sampling. Interviews were audio recorded, transcribed and analysed with systematic text condensation in a collaborative process between researchers and experts by lived experience.



RESULTS: The first category was 'desiring support along a road with challenging intersections'. Participants encountered a harsh reality and dangers in the host country. They sought social connections and communicated with others whilst in a social labyrinth within a new and reserved society. Although social support was desired and highly appreciated, the process involved a spectrum of both belonging and exclusion. The second category was 'navigating uncharted waters when seeking affirming health services'. A range of barriers to health services were encountered in a complex health system. Participants emphasized the importance of safe and affirming spaces that accommodate the vulnerability of disclosure.



CONCLUSION: Ensuring respectful and affirming support for sexual minority forced migrants is essential. Barriers in accessing health services need to be addressed, including informing about rights and ensuring safety.



IMPLICATION FOR THE PROFESSIONAL AND PATIENT CARE: Nurses and other health professionals can consider social support as a potentially valuable resource for health promotion. However, there is a need for more research investigating its mental health effects. IMPACT: The intersectional disadvantages and discrimination encountered by sexual minority forced migrants call attention to the need for further advancements in inclusion health and affirming care. REPORTING METHOD: This study adhered to the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Three sexual minority forced migrants were members of the research team. They were involved in the data collection, analysis and reporting in close collaboration with researchers.

