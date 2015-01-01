Abstract

A prior study reported that the concentric strength imbalance between hamstrings and quadriceps is associated with falls in older adults. Given that the concentric strength may not be measured as conveniently as the isometric strength, it is meaningful to test whether the isometric hamstring-quadricep strength imbalance is related to falls among older adults. This study sought to explore whether the hamstrings-quadriceps ratio could differentiate fallers from non-fallers in community-dwelling older adults. One hundred and eleven older adults were included in this cross-sectional study. Their isometric knee joint strength capacity (extensors and flexors) was measured. Based on their fall history in the past year, they were classified as fallers (at least one fall) or non-fallers (no fall). The hamstrings-quadriceps ratio was compared between the faller and non-faller groups. The receiver operating characteristic analysis was used to determine the cutoff value of the hamstrings-quadriceps ratio able to best classify fallers and non-fallers. Fallers showed a significantly lower hamstrings-quadriceps ratio than non-fallers (p = 0.008). The receiver operating characteristic analysis identified 0.733 as the best ratio to differentiate fallers from non-fallers with an accuracy of 64.0 %. A 0.1-unit reduction in the hamstrings-quadriceps ratio increases the probability of falling by a factor of 1.30. The hamstrings-quadriceps ratio could be used as an additional fall risk factor when assessing the risk of falls among older adults. A smaller than 0.733 hamstring-quadriceps ratio may indicate a high risk of falls.

Language: en