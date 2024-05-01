Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Understanding key stakeholders' perceptions around the value of baseline testing, as well as barriers or facilitators experienced as part of the process, may assist with the decision-making process of whether to implement baseline testing in community sport. This study explored coaches', players' and physiotherapists' perceptions of the perceived value, barriers and facilitators of baseline testing as part of New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) community concussion initiative.



DESIGN: The study employed a pragmatic, qualitative descriptive design.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were used to explore participants' perceptions. In total, 73 individual interviews were conducted. The sample consisted of 36 players, 13 coaches and 24 physiotherapists involved in NZR's concussion management pathway. Interviews were audio-recorded and transcribed verbatim. Data were analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: In terms of perceived value, baseline testing was reported to play a role in i) facilitating a positive concussion culture; ii) positive perceptions of rugby and player safety and iii) enhancing concussion management as part of the pathway. Barriers and facilitators of the baseline testing process included i) stakeholder buy-in as critical driver of the process and ii) contextual and operational factors. Although contextual and operational challenges exist, these participants, as key stakeholders in the process, perceived the value of baseline testing to be more important than the barriers experienced.



CONCLUSIONS: The value of baseline testing extends beyond concussion assessment and management, by enhancing community concussion awareness, attitudes and player safety. The findings of this study may assist in the decision-making process around inclusion of pre-season baseline testing in community rugby.

