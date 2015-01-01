Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse the related influencing factors of adolescent major depressive disorder (MDD) with suicidal and self-injurious behaviour (SSIB).



METHODS: A total of 299 adolescents with MDD who were admitted to the psychiatric department of the hospital between February 2022 and July 2023 were selected using the convenience sampling method. The participants were divided into the SSIB group (n = 110) and the non-SSIB group (n = 189) according to whether SSIB was present, and related indicators were collected and compared.



RESULTS: The patients' ages at the time of their first SSIB ranged from 10 to 18 years old, with a mean age of 13.30 ± 1.74 years. The most commonly injured parts were the lower arm and wrist (42.13%), and the most common injury was cutting, accounting for 40.00% of the total patients. The most common type of self-injury differed by sex (X2 = 17.798, P = 0.006); for men, hitting was the most common, and for women, cutting was the most common. In 51.41% of the patients, the period between the initial thought and the actual committing of the SSIB was less than 5 minutes. The scores of the Eysenck Personality Questionnaire, the Barratt Impulsivity Scale, the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire, the Symptom Checklist-90 (all P < 0.001), and the health-risk behaviour scale (67.47 ± 12.59 vs. 41.58 ± 11.36, t = 9.587, P < 0.001) were significantly increased in the SSIB group compared with the non-SSIB group. In addition, the total score of quality of life (QOL) (11.36 ± 4.32 vs. 16.43 ± 5.64, t = 5.496, P < 0.001) was decreased in the SSIB group compared with the non-SSIB group.



CONCLUSION: The SSIB of adolescent patients with MDD is related to various factors, including impulsiveness, aggressiveness, personality traits, QOL, and mental health level.

