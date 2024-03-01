Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children aged 0-4 years have the highest rate of emergency department (ED) visits for traumatic brain injury (TBI); falls are the leading cause. Infants younger than 2 years are more likely to sustain a fractured skull after a fall.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined caregiver actions and products associated with ED visits for fall-related fractured skulls in infants aged 0-4 months.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the 2001-2017 National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-All Injury Program. Case narratives of infants aged 0-4 months who visited an ED for a fall-related skull fracture were examined to code caregiver actions preceding the fall. Product codes determined fall location and product type involved (e.g., flooring, bed, or stairs). All national estimates were weighted.



RESULTS: There were more than 27,000 ED visits (weighted estimate) of infants aged 0-4 months for a nonfatal fall-related fractured skull between 2001 and 2017. Most were younger than 2 months (46.7%) and male (54.4%). Falls occurred primarily in the home (69.9%) and required hospitalization (76.4%). Primary caregiver actions coded involved placing (58.6%), dropping (22.7%), and carrying an infant (16.6%). Floor surfaces were the most common product (mentioned in 24.0% of the cases).



CONCLUSIONS: Fall-related fractured skulls are a health and developmental concern for infants, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive assessment at the time of the injury to better understand adult actions.



FINDINGS indicated the need to develop prevention messages that include safe carrying and placement of infants.

