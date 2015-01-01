|
Afacho AA, Belayneh T, Markos T, Geleta D. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0296946.
BACKGROUND: Globally, road traffic accidents are the eighth-leading cause of death for all age groups. The estimated number of road traffic deaths in low income countries was more than three times as high as in high-income countries. Africa had the highest rate of fatalities attributed to road traffic accidents. Ethiopia has the highest number of road traffic fatalities among Sub-Saharan African countries. The main objective of this study was to determine the incidence and predictors of mortality among road traffic victims admitted to hospitals in Hawassa City.
