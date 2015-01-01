Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, road traffic accidents are the eighth-leading cause of death for all age groups. The estimated number of road traffic deaths in low income countries was more than three times as high as in high-income countries. Africa had the highest rate of fatalities attributed to road traffic accidents. Ethiopia has the highest number of road traffic fatalities among Sub-Saharan African countries. The main objective of this study was to determine the incidence and predictors of mortality among road traffic victims admitted to hospitals in Hawassa City.



METHODS: A facility-based retrospective cohort study was conducted using secondary data from hospital records. A total of 398 road traffic accident victims admitted to selected hospitals in Hawassa city from January 2019 to December 2021 participated in the study. Data were analyzed using STATA version 14.1. The Cox regression model was used to determine the predictors of mortality. A hazard ratio with a 95% confidence interval and a cut-off value of P<0.05 was used to declare the risk and statistical significance, respectively.



RESULT: The incidence rate of mortality for road traffic accident victims was 7.34 per 10,000 person-hours. The predictors of mortality were the value of GCS at admission <8 (aHR = 5.86; 95% CI: 2.00-17.19), GCS at admission 9-12 (aHR = 3.27; 95% CI: 1.28-8.40), the value of SBP at admission ≤89mmHg (aHR = 4.41; 95% CI: 2.22-8.77), admission to the ICU (aHR = 3.89; 95% CI: 1.83-8.28) and complications (aHR = 5.48; 95% CI: 2.74-10.01).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of mortality among road traffic victims admitted to hospitals in Hawassa city was high. Thus, thorough follow-up and intensive management should be given to victims with critical health conditions.

