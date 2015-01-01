Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to classify subgroups of suicidality among adolescents and identify the influencing factors of the classification of these latent classes.



METHODS: Suicidal thought, plans, and attempts as well as the feelings of sadness/hopelessness and loneliness were utilized as indicators to derive the suicidality classes. Additionally, health behaviors, such as dietary habits, physical activity, experiences of violence victimization, sexual activity, and deviant behavior, along with demographic factors, such as sex, school year, grades, and household income, were considered as influencing factors. The analysis utilized data from the 18th Youth Health Behavior Survey (2022) conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, involving 51,850 middle and high school students.



RESULTS: The findings revealed three latent classes of suicidality among adolescents: "active suicidality," "passive suicidality," and "non-suicidality." The influencing factor analysis indicated that all factors, with the exception of high-intensity physical activities, significantly influenced the classification of latent classes of suicidality. Notably, walking exercise and the frequency of exercise during physical education class were found to be factors that differentiated between active and passive suicidality within the suicidality classes.



CONCLUSION: This study employed nationwide data to identify the exhibited suicidality classes among adolescents and tested the influencing factors necessary for predicting such classes. The study's findings offer valuable insights for policy development in suicide prevention and suggest the need for developing customized interventions tailored to each identified class.

