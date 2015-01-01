Abstract

Suicide is a major public health challenge worldwide with an increasing trend. Identifying risk factors for suicide attempts and suicide deaths may help find useful ways to prevent suicide. We aimed to determine the trend and related factors of suicide attempts and suicide deaths in Rafsanjan. This retrospective study included all suicide cases from 2018 to 2022 in Rafsanjan, a city in the southeast of Iran. The information was extracted from the suicide registration system of Rafsanjan University of Medical Sciences. Univariable and multivariable logistics regression models were used to investigate factors affecting suicide death. A total of 2039 cases of suicide, including 1932 cases (94.75%) of suicide attempts and 107 cases (5.25%) of suicide deaths were recorded during the study period. The frequency of suicide deaths and suicide attempts per 100,000 people increased in 2022 compared to 2018 in both genders. In the adjusted model, the odds of suicide deaths in males was 6.48 (95% CI 3.39-12.42) times higher than in females. Also, the odds of suicide deaths in unemployed subjects and housewives were 2.64 (95% CI 1.50-4.67) and 7.45 (95% CI 3.08-18.07) times higher than employed subjects respectively. Finally, people with education less than a diploma had 10.85 (95% CI 1.48-79.54) times higher odds of suicide deaths compared to people with university education. The present research showed that the pattern of suicide has been increasing since 2018, and we may see an upward trend in the coming years, which requires further investigation and preventive measures. Male gender, low education level, unemployment, and being a housewife were associated with the highest frequency of suicide death.

Language: en