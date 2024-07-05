Abstract

The cultivation of talent in the maritime field has always been a focal point of international attention. Based on international standards, this paper explores the models and cooperation for maritime talent cultivation. Through the interpretation of international standards, it analyzes the basic requirements for talent cultivation in the maritime field. It discusses the importance of international cooperation for maritime talent cultivation against this background, and by reviewing and analyzing current cooperation models, it summarizes the experiences and insights from different cooperation models using case analysis. Finally, it proposes suggestions for further promoting international cooperation in maritime talent cultivation, providing a reference for international cooperation in the maritime talent cultivation field.

Language: en