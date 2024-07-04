Abstract

Under the new era background, it is of great value for technical colleges to do a good job in safety education management. At present, due to the multiple influence of various subjective and objective factors, technical colleges still face many practical problems in the guidance ability of campus public opinion, the response speed of crisis events and the systematic management of safety education, which greatly reduces the effect of safety education management. Based on this, the technical colleges should fully monitor the daily public opinion, enhance the safety awareness of students, but also establish a rapid response mechanism, improve the response speed, and finally build a safety education system, enhance the management force, so as to ensure the implementation of the safety education management of technical college students.

Language: en