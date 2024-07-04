SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ye F, Cheng W. Front. Educ. Res. 2024; 7(4).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Francis Academic Press)

DOI

10.25236/FER.2024.070408

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Digital change has presented new problems and opportunities for talent development in the urban rail transportation industry. How to move the focus of talent development from traditional skill-based abilities to composite talents through human-computer collaboration has become a big and difficult challenge for vocational education today. To begin, the digital transformation trend of China's urban rail transit is elaborated, and the demand features of urban rail transit operation and management talents in the new situation are summarized. Furthermore, based on an analysis of the current state of talent cultivation and the challenges encountered, as well as the college's practice in the talent cultivation process, we share the strategy for cultivating innovative composite talents for intelligent operation and management of urban rail transit, summarize practical achievements and experiences, and provide reference and inspiration for other higher vocational colleges and universities.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print