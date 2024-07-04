Abstract

Digital change has presented new problems and opportunities for talent development in the urban rail transportation industry. How to move the focus of talent development from traditional skill-based abilities to composite talents through human-computer collaboration has become a big and difficult challenge for vocational education today. To begin, the digital transformation trend of China's urban rail transit is elaborated, and the demand features of urban rail transit operation and management talents in the new situation are summarized. Furthermore, based on an analysis of the current state of talent cultivation and the challenges encountered, as well as the college's practice in the talent cultivation process, we share the strategy for cultivating innovative composite talents for intelligent operation and management of urban rail transit, summarize practical achievements and experiences, and provide reference and inspiration for other higher vocational colleges and universities.

Language: en