Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dermatological rehabilitation in burned children plays a crucial role in restoring skin function and aesthetics after burn injuries. This integrative literature review aims to comprehend the methods and outcomes related to this practice, exploring relevant studies in the field.



METHODS: To conduct this integrative review, we utilized the PubMed, Scielo, and Virtual Health Library databases. We used specific keywords such as "dermatological rehabilitation," "burned children," and "pediatric burns" to locate relevant articles. Article selection was based on relevance and research quality criteria.



RESULTS: This integrative review encompassed various studies related to dermatological rehabilitation in burned children. Some studies focused on negative pressure therapy and its role in the recovery of electric burn injuries. Others explored the use of dermal regeneration matrix in burned patients. Additionally, epidemiological studies were included, providing insights into the profile of burned children treated in hospitals. The review also addressed the importance of physiotherapy in burned patient rehabilitation and factors associated with physical sequelae in burned children. Strategies of kinesiotherapy and the dermatologist's approach in the initial burn care were also discussed.



CONCLUSION: Dermatological rehabilitation in burned children is a multidisciplinary field that requires diverse and individualized approaches. The integrative review highlighted the significance of innovative techniques and treatment strategies to enhance outcomes and the quality of life for burned children. The knowledge gained from these studies can contribute to the improvement of dermatological rehabilitation practices in burned children in the future.

