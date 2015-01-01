Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals may be more likely to engage in NSSI due to negative cognitive bias, while the use of negative emotional regulation mechanisms may further contribute to NSSI. Currently, there is a dearth of studies regarding the correlation among the three variables.



METHOD: The study employed convenience sampling to collect data via online platforms from a total of 572 college students in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China, over the period of January 2024 to February 2024. The questionnaires comprise the Non-Adaptive Cognitive Emotion Srategy Regulation Subscale, the Negative Cognitive Processing Bias Questionnaire, and the NSSI Questionnaire. OUTCOME: Negative cognitive bias significantly and directly influences NSSI, as indicated by a beta coefficient of 0.3788 and a confidence interval of [0.2878, 0.4698]. The existence of negative cognitive bias significantly enhances the impact of non-adaptive cognitive emotion control approaches (β = 0.5613, CI [0.4808, 0.6418]). Non-adaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies showed a significant effect on NSSI, as indicated by a beta coefficient of 0.2033 and a confidence interval of [0.0942, 0.3125]. The non-adaptive cognitive emotion control strategy serves as an intermediary between negative cognitive bias and NSSI, explaining 30.12% of the overall impact. IN CONCLUSION: The results demonstrate that non-adaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies play a partially moderating role in the relationship between negative cognitive bias and NSSI among nursing students. We emphasize the importance of non-adaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies, negative cognitive biases, and NSSI among nursing students. In order to reduce the occurrence of NSSI, it is important for schools, families, and teachers to work together closely and implement a well-organized and efficient intervention to protect the mental well-being of nursing students.

Language: en