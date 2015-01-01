Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood psychological abuse (CPA) are highly correlated with depression among college students, but the underlying mechanisms between variables need further exploration. This study aims to investigate internet addiction as a mediating factor and alexithymia as a moderating factor, in order to further elucidate the potential risk factors between CPA and depression among college students.



METHODS: A self-report survey was conducted among 1196 college students from four universities in three provinces in China. The survey included measures of CPA, internet addiction, alexithymia, and depression. Descriptive and correlational analyses were performed on these variables, and a moderated mediation model was constructed.



RESULTS: CPA was positively correlated with depression among college students, as well as internet addiction with alexithymia. Internet addiction partially mediated the relationship between CPA and depression among college students, while alexithymia strengthened the relationships among the paths in the moderated mediation model.



CONCLUSION: This study provides further insights into the psychological mechanisms underlying the relationship between CPA and depression among college students. Internet addiction serves as a mediating factor in this relationship, while alexithymia may enhance the strength of the relationships among the three variables.

Language: en