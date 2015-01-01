|
Liu Y, Shen Q, Duan L, Xu L, Xiao Y, Zhang T. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e410.
38816793
BACKGROUND: Childhood psychological abuse (CPA) are highly correlated with depression among college students, but the underlying mechanisms between variables need further exploration. This study aims to investigate internet addiction as a mediating factor and alexithymia as a moderating factor, in order to further elucidate the potential risk factors between CPA and depression among college students.
