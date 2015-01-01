Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the global trend of population aging intensifies, the health and well-being of the older population has gradually become a focus of attention for the global community. This study assessed the status of thriving in life among Chinese urban older adults and identified its relationship with attitude toward own aging and quality of life (QoL). It also tested whether attitude toward own aging moderates the association between thriving in life and Qol or between thriving in life and suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Primary data were collected through a cross-sectional survey among urban older adults from three provinces in China. They were invited to complete an anonymous survey using face-to-face interviews from December 2019 to January 2020. Data from 764 older adults were analyzed.



RESULTS: Approximately 44.39% of participants reported positive responses toward the four domains of thriving in life. Thriving in life and attitude toward own aging had a significant association with QoL. Thriving in life was a protective factor for suicidal ideation for older adults. Moreover, attitude toward own aging moderated the association between thriving in life and QoL and that between thriving in life and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Chinese urban older adults were reportedly thriving in life, which contributed to increased QoL and reduced suicidal ideation. Notably, the study revealed that more positive attitudes towards own aging were associated with higher levels of thriving in life, better QoL, and reduced suicidal ideation. Targeted interventions for older adults should be devised to promote thriving in life and prevent negative attitudes of older people towards their own aging, further raising QoL and reducing suicidal ideation.

Language: en