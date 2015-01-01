|
Guo Y, Gan J, Li Y. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e318.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38816781
BACKGROUND: Prospective memory (PM) refers to the ability to perform planned activities in the appropriate future situations. It needs to be planned in advance and processed through multiple stages such as encoding, retention, retrieval, and execution, which usually require more attention resources. Impulsivity trait individuals are usually characterized by lack of consideration, premature expression, excessive risk-taking and easy to make inappropriate reaction, so they are more likely to show disadvantages in PM. Nevertheless, increasing the importance of PM tasks can promote more adequate and effective cue encoding, and encourage individuals to devote attention to PM tasks, which may change the disadvantage of impulsivity individuals in PM performance.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Attention; *Personality; *Impulsive Behavior; *Memory, Episodic; Cues; Impulsivity trait; Prospective memory; Task importance