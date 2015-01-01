|
Nasirpour N, Shalbafan M, Savari E, Pirani A, Baradaran HR, Motevalian A. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1447.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38816820
BACKGROUND: The effort-reward imbalance (ERI) model is a widely used theoretical model to measure stress in the workplace. The objective of this study was to investigate the relationship between ERI and three common mental disorders: major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mental disorders; Effort-reward imbalance; Job stress; Iran/epidemiology; *Anxiety Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; *Depressive Disorder, Major/epidemiology/psychology; *Reward; Mental Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder/epidemiology/psychology; Occupational Stress/epidemiology/psychology; Public Sector