Abstract

Sexual risk behavior (SRB) includes behavioral (sex without contraception, sexualized substance use, sex work, sexual partner violence, other sexual activities that harm oneself or others) and affective subtypes (sexuality-related feelings of shame/guilt, relationship impairments) and leads to psychosocial and health-related consequences. Young adults comprise a vulnerable group regarding the development of SRB. The study aimed to identify SRB patterns among young adults and their relation to sexuality-related risk factors. A cross-sectional online survey measured behavioral and affective aspects of SRB with nine items. Latent class analysis was conducted to identify patterns of SRB. Gender, sexual orientation, age of first intercourse, number of sexual partners, hypersexuality, and sexual dysfunction were captured as risk factors via multinomial logistic regression. Within this convenience sample (n = 609; n(female) = 365; n(male) = 245; M(age) = 23.1 years), the SRB patterns unremarkable (67%; low values in all SRB subtypes), shame-ridden (17%; high values in sexual feelings of shame/guilt) and risky sexual behavior (16%; high values in all subtypes of SRB, especially sexualized drug use) were identified. The shame-ridden and risky patterns were strongly associated with higher hypersexuality values, the risky pattern moreover with being non-heterosexual, of younger age at first sexual experience, and a higher number of sexual partners. Male and sexual minority participants demonstrated SRB more often than females and heterosexuals. Within prevention and treatment of SRB, it seems beneficial to address sexuality-related feelings of shame/guilt and addictive patterns (concerning sexual behaviors/substances) via gender- and diversity-sensitive measurements.

