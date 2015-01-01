|
Shahnovsky O, Pirogovsky L, Toukhy N, Akhavan S, Grisaru Hergas D, Apter A, Haruvi-Catalan L, Benaroya-Milshtein N, Fennig S, Barzilay S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38813975
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Adolescent suicidal behavior is highly prevalent in pediatric psychiatric emergency departments, and there is a growing occurrence of such behavior among preadolescent children. This study aims to examine the psychosocial factors associated with nonfatal suicidal behaviors in children (<12 years old) and adolescents (aged 12-18), to gain insight into unique and shared characteristics of suicidal behavior across these two age groups.
Language: en
Keywords
children; emergency department; Adolescents; suicide attempt; ideation