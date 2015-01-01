Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to analyse the current status, trends and risk factors of disease burden from 1990 to 2019 among Chinese children. DESIGN AND PARTICIPANTS: It was a retrospective study on data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 (GBD 2019). Data of disease burden and risk factors were extracted from the GBD 2019. Children were divided into two groups of <5 and 5-14 years. Data were analysed using GBD results query tool, Excel and Pareto analysis. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) and deaths.



RESULTS: The overall disease burden for both children <5 years and those aged 5-14 years significantly decreased from 1990 to 2019. For children aged <5 years, in 2019, the leading cause of deaths and DALYs were 'neonatal disorders', and the top risk factor was 'low birth weight'. Compared with data of 1990, the ranking of causes of deaths and DALYs in 2019 saw the most significant increase for 'HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections' and 'skin and subcutaneous diseases' respectively. Conversely, the ranking of deaths/DALYs causes that dropped most significantly was 'nutritional deficiencies'. For children aged 5-14, in 2019, the leading deaths and DALYs causes were 'unintentional injuries' and 'mental disorders' respectively. The top risk factors were 'alcohol use' and 'short gestation', respectively. The ranking of deaths and DALYs causes rose most significantly were 'HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections' and 'neonatal disorders', respectively. Conversely, the ranking of deaths causes that dropped most significantly were 'other infectious diseases', 'enteric infections' and 'nutritional deficiencies'. For DALYs, the causes that dropped most significantly in ranking were 'other infectious diseases'.



CONCLUSIONS: The disease burden of children has significantly changed from 1990 to 2019, with notable differences between children aged <5 and 5-14 years. To optimise the allocation of health resources, it is necessary to adjust management strategies based on the latest disease burden.

