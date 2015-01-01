SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Idris MUBM, Jamil NB, Yi X, Su-Fee L, Yuh AS, Aloweni F, Towle RM. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2024; 29(6): 288-293.

(Copyright © 2024, Mark Allen Publishing)

10.12968/bjcn.2024.29.6.288

38814838

BACKGROUND: There are numerous publications on inpatient medication errors. However, little focus is given to medication errors that occur at home.

AIMS: To describe and analyse the types of medication errors among community-dwelling patients following their discharge from an acute care hospital in Singapore.

METHOD: This is a retrospective review of a 'good catch' reporting system from December 2018 to March 2022. Medication-related errors were extracted and analysed.

FINDINGS: A total of 73 reported medication-related error incidents were reviewed. The mean age of the patients was 78 years old (SD=9). Most patients managed their medications independently at home (45.2%, n=33). The majority of medications involved were cardiovascular medications (51.5%, n=50). Incorrect dosing (41.1%, n=39) was the most common medication error reported. Poor understanding of medication usage (35.6%, n=26) and lack of awareness of medication changes after discharge (24.7%, n=18) were the primary causes of the errors.

CONCLUSION: This study's findings provide valuable insights into reducing medication errors at home. More attention must be given to post-discharge care, especially to preventable medication errors. Medication administration and management education can be emphasised using teach-back methods.


Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Patient Discharge; older people; patient education; Singapore; medication error; community health; Independent Living; *Medication Errors/prevention & control; *Patient Safety; community nursing

