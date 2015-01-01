CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Dowie I. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2024; 29(6): 268-270.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mark Allen Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38814841
|
Abstract
|
In this article, Iwan Dowie discusses the role of the community nurse in relation to safeguarding. The key principles of safeguarding are discussed, and how the community nurse can approach various incidences where they feel their patients may be at risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; policy; United Kingdom; State Medicine; Community nursing; Patient Safety; *Community Health Nursing; *Nurse's Role; safeguarding