Journal Article

Citation

Dowie I. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2024; 29(6): 268-270.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Mark Allen Publishing)

DOI

10.12968/bjcn.2024.29.6.268

PMID

38814841

Abstract

In this article, Iwan Dowie discusses the role of the community nurse in relation to safeguarding. The key principles of safeguarding are discussed, and how the community nurse can approach various incidences where they feel their patients may be at risk.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; policy; United Kingdom; State Medicine; Community nursing; Patient Safety; *Community Health Nursing; *Nurse's Role; safeguarding

