Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a pressing public health concern that poses long-lasting health and economic impacts on children and society. While several preventive interventions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing the occurrence of child maltreatment and its associated economic impacts, the cost-effectiveness of such interventions remains unclear.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to provide a comprehensive overview and a narrative synthesis of the available economic evidence on child maltreatment preventive interventions in both high-income and low-middle-income countries.



METHOD: Systematic searches were conducted in MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Embase, CINAHL, Web of Science, and Econlit to identify full economic evaluations and return-on-investment studies on child maltreatment preventive interventions. The methodological quality of eligible studies was assessed using Drummond's 10-point checklist. This review adhered to the PRISMA guidelines, and summarized findings in a narrative synthesis.



RESULTS: Twenty-six studies met the inclusion criteria. Of these, eight evaluated home visiting, four evaluated early childhood education (ECE), four assessed multi-component (MC), and three examined group-based parent education (GPE) interventions. The remaining studies assessed interventions to prevent abusive head trauma (AHT; n = 2), child sexual abuse (n = 2), physical abuse at school (n = 1), as well as individualized intensive parenting (IIP; n = 2), and counseling (n = 1) interventions. Two studies were conducted in low-middle-income countries, while the others were all in high-income countries.



CONCLUSIONS: The included studies generally exhibited high methodological quality. Only AHT, ECE, IIP, and MC interventions demonstrated promising cost-effectiveness credentials in preventing child maltreatment. More economic evaluations are needed for interventions with mixed findings (e.g. GPE) and in low-middle-income countries.

