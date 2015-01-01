SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Morais-Silva G, Lobo MK. Curr. Opin. Neurobiol. 2024; 86: e102883.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.conb.2024.102883

PMID

38815544

Abstract

The ventral pallidum is a prominent structure within the basal ganglia, regulating reward and motivational processes. Positioned at the interface between motor and limbic structures, its function is crucial to the development and maintenance of substance use disorders. Chronic drug use induces neuroplastic events in this structure, leading to long-term changes in VP neuronal activity and synaptic communication. Moreover, different neuronal populations within the VP drive drug-seeking behavior in opposite directions. This review explores the role of the VP as a hub for reward, motivation, and aversion, establishing it as an important contributor to the pathophysiology of substance use disorders.


Language: en
