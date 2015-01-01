SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Difino M, Stucchi R, Weinstein ES, De Pellegrin M, Zoli A, Sechi GM, Faccincani R. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e94.

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2024.45

38812439

Terrorist attacks involving children raised concern regarding the preparedness to treat pediatric trauma patients during mass casualty incidents (MCIs). The purpose of this project was to assess the resources available in Milan to respond to MCIs as the 2016 Bastille Day attack in Nice. Literature and guidelines were reviewed and minimal standard requirements of care of pediatric trauma patients in MCIs were identified. The hospitals that took part in the study were asked to answer a survey regarding their resource availability. An overall surge capability of 40-44 pediatric trauma patients was identified, distributed based on age and severity, hospital resources, and expertise. The findings showed that adult and pediatric hospitals should work in synergy with pediatric trauma centers, or offer an alternative if there is none, and should be included in disaster plans for MCIs. Simulations exercises need to be carried out to evaluate and validate the results.


Language: en

Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Adolescent; trauma; pediatric; Surveys and Questionnaires; Italy; *Disaster Planning/methods; *Mass Casualty Incidents/statistics & numerical data; *Terrorism/statistics & numerical data; hospital preparedness; mass casualty incidents; Pediatrics/methods/statistics & numerical data/standards; Surge Capacity/statistics & numerical data; terror attack

