Abstract

Evaluations of interventions to promote fathers' involvement in family life typically focus on whether or not the intervention has a positive impact. Some evaluations also attempt to describe mediators that explain how the intervention is linked to specific outcomes. An evaluation of TRUE Dads, a Randomized Clinical Trial of a couples-based fatherhood intervention for low-income families, reported results that addressed these two issues. Reporting new analyses, the present study addresses a question asked in only a very few fatherhood intervention studies: Are there moderator variables that define characteristics of participants who benefit most or least from the intervention? A total of 46 potential moderators of 2 significant intervention outcomes - reductions in personal distress and in negative evaluations of the parents' relationship with each other - were selected from a 5-domain risk/protective model of family functioning (Cowan & Cowan, 2018. Journal of Family Theory & Review, 92, 111) and from a set of demographic variables associated with these outcomes. An additional 24 potential moderators were tested on 4 outcomes that did not have direct intervention effects. Only 6 of the 70 moderator tests were statistically significant. The intervention provided greater reductions in parents' personal distress when fathers had more economic resources, co-parents had higher levels of education, and the parents were living in the same household on entering the study. There were greater reductions in negative aspects of their couple or co-parenting relationship when the parents at enrollment described more difficulties in the parent-child relationship, fathers were more involved in the children's daily care and were living in the household with their child. No other moderators were found. The results support the conclusion that TRUE Dads was equally effective for a relatively wide range of participants. This search for potential moderators of TRUE Dads outcomes is presented as an example of a needed direction in the evaluation of fatherhood interventions.

