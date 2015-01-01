Abstract

AIM: Few studies have examined the characteristics of domestic violence (DV) committed by people with dementia. We provide an overview of DV perpetrated by people with dementia in the community based on police reports of attendances at DV events.



METHOD: A text mining method was used on 416,441 New South Wales (NSW) police narratives of DV events from January 2005 to December 2016 to extract information for Persons of Interest (POIs) with mentions of dementia.



RESULTS: Events involving those with dementia accounted for a relatively low proportion of total DV events (<1%). Of the 260 DV events with a dementia mention for the POI, the most common abuse types were assault (49.7%) and verbal abuse (31.6%). Spouses were the largest group of victims (50.8%) followed by children (8.8%). Physical abuse was common, occurring in 82.4% of events, but injuries were relatively mild. Although weapons were infrequently used, they were involved in 5% of events, mostly by POIs aged 75 years and older. Similarly, the POIs were mainly aged 75+ years (60%), however the proportion of those aged <65 was relatively high (20.8%) compared to the reported prevalence of dementia in that age group.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that some cases of DV perpetrated by people with reported dementia are significant enough to warrant police involvement. This highlights the need to proactively discuss the potential for violence as part of the holistic management and support family members, particularly those caring for people with young-onset dementias.

Language: en