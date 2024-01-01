Abstract

Patterns of association with externalizing and internalizing features differ across heroin use and prescription opioid misuse (POM). The present study examined whether heroin use and POM display differential etiologic overlap with symptoms of conduct disorder (CD), adult antisocial behavior (AAB), and major depressive episodes (MDEs), how aggregating heroin use and POM into a single phenotype may bias results, and explored potential sex differences. Seven thousand one hundred and sixty-four individual twins from the Australian Twin Registry (ATR; 59.81% female; M(age) = 30.58 years) reported lifetime heroin use, POM, CD symptoms, AABs, and MDE symptoms within a semi-structured interview. Biometric models decomposed phenotypic variance and covariance into additive genetic, common environmental, and unique environmental effects. The proportion of variance in heroin use attributable to factors shared with CD, AAB, and MDE, respectively, was 41%, 41%, and 0% for men and 26%, 19%, and 42% for women; for POM, the proportions were 33%, 35%, and 20% for men and 15%, 9%, and 13% for women. CD and AAB were more strongly genetically correlated with heroin use among women and with POM among men. MDE was more strongly genetically correlated with POM than with heroin use among men, but more strongly genetically correlated with heroin use than with POM among women. Analyses using an aggregate opioid (mis)use variable were biased toward POM, which was the more prevalent phenotype. Magnitude and source of etiologic influence may differ across forms of opioid (mis)use and sex. Disaggregating heroin use and POM in future opioid research may be warranted. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

