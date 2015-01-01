Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Pole dancing is an extreme form of performance physical activity, combining considerable feats of muscular strength, flexibility, dancing and acrobatics on a vertical metal apparatus. Despite rapid growth in the artform, many pole dancers continue to participate without fulfilling physical requirements to withstand the forces and physicality required. The aim of this systematic review was to determine the incidence, prevalence and characteristics of injuries sustained by pole dancing participants reported in published studies.



METHODS: Five databases were comprehensively searched in February 2023. Authors independently screened titles and abstracts, with full copies of eligible studies reviewed using specific inclusion/exclusion criteria. Studies were included if they referenced pole dancing, were in English language and Level I-III-3 in accordance with the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, with case reports considered if included 10 or more participants. The National Institute of Health quality assessment tool for observational cohort and cross-sectional studies was used to review the quality of reporting of selected studies.



RESULTS: Eleven articles were retrieved based on searches, with five studies meeting full inclusion/exclusion criteria, published between 2020-2022. In total 787 study participants were identified, with 623 sustaining a total of 1,803 pole dancing injuries. Data from all studies in injury profiles reported 42.4% of injuries sustained to the upper limb, 44.8% lower limb, 10.5% trunk, 0.02% associated with the head and neck, and several injuries affecting multiple regions. Acute injuries comprised 51.6% of reported injuries compared to 48.4% chronic. Injury characteristics were varied due to inconsistencies in reporting across studies.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review highlights a paucity of knowledge regarding injuries in pole dancing, perhaps expected with a relatively young sport. Improvement in reporting is required to aid in identification of injuries and opportunities for development of injury risk reduction strategies. PROSPERO Registration no. CRD42023401012.

Language: en