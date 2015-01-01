Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ballet dancers are expected to use their bodies symmetrically during training, because dance movements are performed on both sides. However, there is a general belief that ballet training encourages the use of one side of the body more than the other. Frequent repetition of a particular exercise can lead to body asymmetries and musculoskeletal injuries. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to investigate the presence of lower limbs and trunk muscle strength asymmetries in ballet dancers and secondly to assess whether there is a difference between professional dancers and ballet students.



METHODS: Ballet students (n=19) and professional ballet dancers (n=23) performed maximal voluntary isometric contractions of the trunk (flexion, extension, lateral flexion), hip (flexion, extension, adduction, abduction, external and internal rotation), knee (flexion, extension) and ankle (flexion, extension) on isometric dynamometer.



RESULTS: The results showed that the percentage of ballet dancers with contralateral muscle strength asymmetries >10% ranged from 22.5% (ballet students) to 31.6% (professional dancers). The percentage of ballet dancers deviating by >10% from the normative maximum torque agonist/antagonist ratio ranged from 56.5% to 100%. A statistically significant difference between ballet students and professional ballet dancers was found in the trunk flexion/extension ratio (t(40) = -3.55; p = 0.001; d = 0.55).



CONCLUSION: This study revealed strength asymmetries in the lower limbs and trunk in ballet dancers, both professionals and students. Further research is needed to develop appropriate complementary exercise to address and eliminate asymmetries in muscle strength in ballet dancers.

