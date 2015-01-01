|
Ogrinc N, Pavlović M, Sarabon N. Med. Probl. Perform. Art. 2024; 39(2): 64-71.
BACKGROUND: Ballet dancers are expected to use their bodies symmetrically during training, because dance movements are performed on both sides. However, there is a general belief that ballet training encourages the use of one side of the body more than the other. Frequent repetition of a particular exercise can lead to body asymmetries and musculoskeletal injuries. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to investigate the presence of lower limbs and trunk muscle strength asymmetries in ballet dancers and secondly to assess whether there is a difference between professional dancers and ballet students.
