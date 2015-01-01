Abstract

BACKGROUND: Level-I and level-II trauma centers are required to offer equivalent resources since "The Orange Book." This study evaluates differences between level-I and level-II management of solid organ injury (SOI) with traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective review of the National Trauma Data Banks from 2013 to 2021 of adult (≥18 years), blunt trauma patients with both TBI and SOI treated at level-I or level-II trauma centers.



RESULTS: 48,479 TBI and SOI patients were identified, 32,611 (67.3%) at level-I centers. Unadjusted incidence of laparotomy was higher at level I (14.5% vs 11.7%, P < 0.001), and angiography rates were similar (3.3% vs 3.4%, P 0.717). Sub-group analysis of stable patients (SBP ≥100) showed an increase in nonoperative management at level II (87.3% vs 88.7%, P < 0.001) and decrease in laparotomy (9.9% vs 8.3%, P < 0.001). On logistic regression (LR), severe TBI, high-grade SOI, and level I trauma status were predictors of laparotomy. Logistic regression showed mild/moderate TBI with high-grade SOI and level II were associated with use of angiography. Unadjusted mortality rates were slightly different (14.8% vs 13.4%, P < 0.001), but there was no association with trauma level on LR.



DISCUSSION: Nonoperative management was seen more at level-II centers with laparotomy at level I. Subgroup analysis showed no difference in mortality in trauma levels. Matched patients for level I and II showed no statistical difference in management. Patients were treated similarly at both levels with similar outcomes and mortality.

