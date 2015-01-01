Abstract

Violence in the home, including partner violence, child abuse, and elder abuse, is pervasive in the United States. An informatics approach allowing automated analysis of administrative data to identify domestic assaults and release timely and localized data would assist preventionists to identify geographic and demographic populations of need and design tailored interventions. This study examines the use of an established national dataset, the NEMSIS 2019, as a potential annual automated data source for domestic assault surveillance. An algorithm was used to identify individuals who utilized emergency medical services (EMS) for a physical assault in a private residence (N = 176,931). Descriptive analyses were conducted to define the identified population and disposition of patients. A logistic regression was performed to predict which characteristics were associated with consistent domestic assault identification by the on-scene EMS clinician and dispatcher. The sample was majority female (52.2%), White (44.7%), urban (85.5%), and 21-29 years old (24.4%). A disproportionate number of those found dead on scene were men (74.5%), and female patients more often refused treatment (57.8%) or were treated and then released against medical advice (58.4%). Domestic assaults against children and seniors had higher odds of being consistently identified by both the dispatcher and EMS clinician than those 21-49, and women had lower odds of consistent identification than men. While a more specific field to identify the type of domestic assault (e.g., intimate partner) would help inform specialized intervention planning, these data indicate an opportunity to systematically track domestic assaults in communities and describe population-specific needs.

Language: en