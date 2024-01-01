Abstract

This study applied qualitative methods and a user design approach to develop and iteratively refine a model for a virtual reality intervention designed to supplement standard inpatient treatment for adolescents hospitalized for suicide-related crises: the practice experiences for school reintegration (PrESR). The PrESR model allows patients to practice therapeutic skills within an immersive school environment to increase skill knowledge and skill use and to improve school reintegration. Adolescents previously hospitalized for suicide-related thoughts and behaviors (n = 13), hospital professionals with experience providing supports to hospitalized adolescents (n = 7), and school professionals with experience supporting adolescents with suicide-related risks (n = 12) completed focus group and/or one-on-one interviews to inform the development of the PrESR model. Transcribed interviews were analyzed using content analysis, and structured feedback was analyzed by calculating frequencies. Participating adolescents were between the ages of 13 and 18, identifying their race as White (61%), Asian (7.7%), American Indian and Black (7.7%), or Black (7.7%; note that 15.4% preferred not to answer) and their ethnicity as Hispanic (23%) or non-Hispanic (77%). Adolescents identified their gender as girl or woman (46%), boy or man (38%), or "some other way" (15%). A majority of adolescent and professional participants endorsed the PrESR as holding the potential to promote skill learning. Feedback addressed improvements to scenarios and skills; safety concerns, constraints to consider, and barriers to implementation; and information to include in the treatment manual.



FINDINGS also informed the types of difficulties adolescents face in schools and the potential feasibility of a virtual reality intervention to enhance standard inpatient care of adolescents hospitalized for suicide-related crises.

