Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) lacks clear biomarkers in clinical practice. Language as a potential diagnostic biomarker for PTSD is investigated in this study. We analyze an original cohort of 148 individuals exposed to the November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in Paris. The interviews, conducted 5-11 months after the event, include individuals from similar socioeconomic backgrounds exposed to the same incident, responding to identical questions and using uniform PTSD measures. Using this dataset to collect nuanced insights that might be clinically relevant, we propose a three-step interdisciplinary methodology that integrates expertise from psychiatry, linguistics, and the Natural Language Processing (NLP) community to examine the relationship between language and PTSD. The first step assesses a clinical psychiatrist's ability to diagnose PTSD using interview transcription alone. The second step uses statistical analysis and machine learning models to create language features based on psycholinguistic hypotheses and evaluate their predictive strength. The third step is the application of a hypothesis-free deep learning approach to the classification of PTSD in our cohort.
