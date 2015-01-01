Abstract

Ocular motility has been linked to Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 5 scores. However, the link between ocular motility changes and assessment result changes remains unclear. Hence, we investigated that potential link in patients with sports-related concussions. We retrospectively included participants aged≥18 years who were diagnosed with a sports-related concussion. They underwent smooth pursuit eye movement assessment for allocation to the good improvement (rate of fundamental frequency≥15%) or minor improvement (<15%) groups. Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 5 scores were determined at baseline and two weeks later, and score changes were compared between the groups. Thirteen men (mean±standard deviation age: 20.6±5.0 years) were included: eight (19.0±4.5 years) in the good improvement group and five (20.6±5.7 years) in the minor improvement group. Symptom number (median=2.0 vs. 0.0), symptom severity (median=22.0 vs. 3.0), single-leg stance (median=4.0 vs. 0.5), tandem stance (median=1.0 vs. 0.0), and total errors (median=5.0 vs. 0.5) were worse (all p<0.05) in the minor improvement group. Smooth pursuit eye movement improvements measured using eye-tracking technology was linked to symptom recovery in patients with sports-related concussions. Therefore, ocular motility may be an objective indicator of sports-related concussions. Future studies with more patients are needed to confirm these findings.

Language: en