Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a major social and public health issue that creates short- and long-lasting impacts on victims, families, and society. While global researchers have considered the topic of CSA since the 19th century, the Nigerian context has been largely ignored. Yet, without sufficient evidence and understanding, making changes to practices and policies becomes almost impossible. The review aimed to gain insights into the nature and extent of CSA and identify areas for improvement in practice and research in Nigeria. This article presents the findings of a systematic review of 31 empirical articles related to CSA in Nigeria. Using key search terms along Boolean operators and truncation, PubMed, PsycINFO, CINAHL, ASSIA, PILOTS, African Journals Online, and Google Scholar were searched. A total of 1,325 studies were found, and 31 empirical studies, including 20 quantitative, 9 qualitative, and 2 mixed methods studies, were included. The review findings reveal the discourse on CSA and delve into various aspects such as its prevalence, manifestation patterns, root causes, management, and consequential impact on victims and societal domains. The gaps in the existing literature are identified and explored to identify areas for improvement in victim services, societal awareness, and healthcare practices and relevant policies. The sociocultural norms not only heightened children's vulnerability to sexual abuse but also posed significant barriers to them disclosing such abuse. Survivors of CSA often receive inadequate care, indicating a pressing need for improvements in this area. Implications for research, policy, and conclusion were discussed.

Language: en