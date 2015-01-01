|
BACKGROUND/AIM: In many studies, shock indices have proven to be good tools for predicting mortality. In the present study, burn shock index (BSI), percentage of total body surface area burned (TBSA%) multiplied by shock index; burn modified shock index (BMSI), TBSA% multiplied by modified shock index; burn age shock index (BASI), TBSA% multiplied by age shock index; burn rivers shock index (BrSI), TBSA% multiplied by rivers shock index; burn rivers shock index multiplied by Glasgow Coma Scale score (BrSIG) were examined in burn patients. We defined these burn shock indices for the first time. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of shock indices and burn shock indices in predicting mortality in burn patients.
