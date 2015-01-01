|
De Simone B, Chouillard E, Podda M, Pararas N, de Carvalho Duarte G, Fugazzola P, Birindelli A, Coccolini F, Polistena A, Sibilla MG, Kruger V, Fraga GP, Montori G, Russo E, Pintar T, Ansaloni L, Avenia N, Di Saverio S, Leppaniemi A, Lauretta A, Sartelli M, Puzziello A, Carcoforo P, Agnoletti V, Bissoni L, Isik A, Kluger Y, Moore EE, Romeo OM, Abu-Zidan FM, Beka SG, Weber DG, Tan ECTH, Paolillo C, Cui Y, Kim F, Picetti E, Di Carlo I, Toro A, Sganga G, Sganga F, Testini M, Di Meo G, Kirkpatrick AW, Marzi I, DeAngelis N, Kelly MD, Wani I, Sakakushev B, Bala M, Bonavina L, Galante JM, Shelat VG, Cobianchi L, Mas FD, Pikoulis M, Damaskos D, Coimbra R, Dhesi J, Hoffman MR, Stahel PF, Maier RV, Litvin A, Latifi R, Biffl WL, Catena F. World J. Emerg. Surg. 2024; 19(1): e18.
38816766
BACKGROUND: The trauma mortality rate is higher in the elderly compared with younger patients. Ageing is associated with physiological changes in multiple systems and correlated with frailty. Frailty is a risk factor for mortality in elderly trauma patients. We aim to provide evidence-based guidelines for the management of geriatric trauma patients to improve it and reduce futile procedures.
Humans; Aged; Resuscitation; Practice Guidelines as Topic; Aged, 80 and over; Trauma management; Elderly; Palliative care; Imaging; Delirium; End of life; Ageing; Antibiotics; Pain control; Geriatric patient; Frailty; *Frail Elderly; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy; Direct oral anticoagulants management; Geriatric Assessment/methods; Laboratory test; Thrombo-prophylaxis; Trauma score; Vitamin K antagonists anticoagulants management