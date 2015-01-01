Abstract

Transgender is a term that refers to individuals who identify with a gender that is different from the sex assigned to them at birth. In addition to gender dysphoria, many transgender youth experience a number of challenges including homelessness, violence, and mental health problems such as suicidality. Although transgender people represent a growing subset of the population, most providers receive very little training specific to the unique healthcare needs of transgender patients. In this CME review article, we define relevant terminology then discuss best practices for clinical encounters involving transgender youth in the emergency department. Finally, we review gender-affirming care including behavioral modifications, hormones, and surgeries for transfeminine and transmasculine individuals.

Language: en