Abstract

Over the past four decades, research has underscored the significance of approaching and preventing trauma from a systemic standpoint. Trauma-informed care (TIC) methodologies offer a structure for healthcare practices, striving to convert organizations into trauma-informed systems that employ trauma-specific interventions. This review employs epidemiological and household data from Turkey to underscore the importance of integrating trauma-informed care as a means of prevention and intervention. Through a desk review, the study examines the role of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), delving into their origin from family dynamics, migration, violence, exposure to violence, juvenile delinquency, and child maltreatment. The research highlights innovative healthcare approaches that leverage data to address complex patient health issues while considering mental health needs. In contemporary times, healthcare organizations acknowledge the value of a data-driven approach to make informed clinical decisions, enhance treatment procedures, and improve overall healthcare outcomes. The reviewed research and empirical data furnish proof of the importance of effective and efficient treatment methods that prioritize trauma prevention and treatment, integrating the role of ACEs. This paper seeks to contribute to discussions on transforming the healthcare system to meet the healthcare needs of Turkish households, all the while taking into account the evolving sociopolitical factors that shape Turkey's population characteristics.

