Citation
Tao K, Chen H, Chen Y, Gu Y, Wang X. Seizure 2024; 116: 147-150.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36535885
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drug-induced psychiatric symptoms are an important cause of treatment failure. Worldwide, levetiracetam has been widely used to treat epilepsy; however, associated psychobehavioral abnormalities have been observed. This study aimed to characterize levetiracetam-induced severe psychiatric symptoms and to propose preventive and therapeutic measures.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Epilepsy; Retrospective Studies; Side effects; Psychiatric symptoms; Levetiracetam; *Epilepsy/drug therapy/psychology; *Mental Disorders/drug therapy/chemically induced; *Piracetam/adverse effects; Anticonvulsants/adverse effects; Levetiracetam/adverse effects