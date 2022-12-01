SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tao K, Chen H, Chen Y, Gu Y, Wang X. Seizure 2024; 116: 147-150.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.seizure.2022.12.002

36535885

BACKGROUND: Drug-induced psychiatric symptoms are an important cause of treatment failure. Worldwide, levetiracetam has been widely used to treat epilepsy; however, associated psychobehavioral abnormalities have been observed. This study aimed to characterize levetiracetam-induced severe psychiatric symptoms and to propose preventive and therapeutic measures.

METHODS: In this retrospective cluster sampling study, psychiatric symptoms of patients who had taken levetiracetam for at least 1 month were analyzed.

RESULTS: 111(7.8%) of the 1,412 included patients exhibited severe psychiatric symptoms. Hallucinations, delusions, aggressive behavior, and agitation were the most common manifestations. Some patients also showed suicidal and self-harm behaviors. These symptoms were mainly controlled by reducing the dose of levetiracetam, stopping the drug, or adding antipsychotic drugs to the treatment regimen.

CONCLUSION: The severe psychiatric symptoms caused by levetiracetam require special attention.


Language: en

Humans; Epilepsy; Retrospective Studies; Side effects; Psychiatric symptoms; Levetiracetam; *Epilepsy/drug therapy/psychology; *Mental Disorders/drug therapy/chemically induced; *Piracetam/adverse effects; Anticonvulsants/adverse effects; Levetiracetam/adverse effects

