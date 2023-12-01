Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Because the unit cost of helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) is higher than traditional ground-based emergency medical services (EMS), it is important to further investigate the impact of HEMS. The aim of this study was to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of physician-staffed HEMS compared with ground-based EMS in Finland under current practices.



METHODS: The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio was evaluated using the differences in outcomes and costs between HEMS and ground-based EMS. The estimated mortality within 30 days and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) were used to measure health benefits. Quality of life was estimated according to the EuroQoL scale, and a 1-way sensitivity analysis was conducted on the QALY indexes ranging from 0.6 to 0.8. Survival rates were calculated according to the national HEMS database, and the cost structure was estimated at 48 million euros based on financial statements.



RESULTS: HEMS prevented the 30-day mortality of 68.1 patients annually, with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of €43,688 to €56,918/QALY. Fixed costs accounted for 93% of HEMS expenses because of 24/7 operations, making the capacity utilization rate a major determinant of total costs.



CONCLUSION: HEMS intervention is cost-effective compared with ground-based EMS and is acceptable from a societal willingness-to-pay perspective. These findings contribute valuable insights for health care management decision making and highlight the need for future research for service optimization.

