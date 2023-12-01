|
Ackermann A, Pappinen J, Nurmi J, Nordquist H, Torkki P. Air Med. J. 2024; 43(3): 229-235.
38821704
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Because the unit cost of helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) is higher than traditional ground-based emergency medical services (EMS), it is important to further investigate the impact of HEMS. The aim of this study was to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of physician-staffed HEMS compared with ground-based EMS in Finland under current practices.
Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Finland; *Air Ambulances/economics; *Cost-Benefit Analysis; *Emergency Medical Services/economics; *Quality-Adjusted Life Years; Physicians/economics